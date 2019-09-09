XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.89

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.89 and traded as low as $111.25. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 53,072 shares.

XPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

In other news, insider Margaret Snowdon purchased 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27). Also, insider Ben Bramhall purchased 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90).

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

