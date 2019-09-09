Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Eyenovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

EYEN traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $4.14. 9,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

In related news, Director Curt H. Labelle purchased 17,985 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 233,813 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $650,000.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

