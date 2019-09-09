Zacks: Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2019

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02.

Several research firms have commented on CBAY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

CBAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

