Zacks: Analysts Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

DZSI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.33. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

