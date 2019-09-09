Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,570,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 163,611 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 868,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 15.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 768,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 67,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

