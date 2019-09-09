Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,604,000 after buying an additional 892,326 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,328,000 after buying an additional 215,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 354,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 729,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,589. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

