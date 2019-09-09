Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will report sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year sales of $15.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05).

FTSV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other news, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,301 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $91,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,647. The stock has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

