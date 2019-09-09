Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.07 million. QAD posted sales of $79.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $315.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $315.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $337.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 45,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $48,874.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,438,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,265,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,895 shares of company stock worth $1,610,308 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in QAD by 21,650.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.