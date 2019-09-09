Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $82.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Zscaler posted sales of $56.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $298.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.52 million to $299.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $395.84 million, with estimates ranging from $390.01 million to $408.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,460. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.29. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 97,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $7,776,412.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,113 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,372. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $148,614,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

