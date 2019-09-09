Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce $7.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $8.25 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $32.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.02 million, with estimates ranging from $37.18 million to $226.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on RETA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $963,440. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 264,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.