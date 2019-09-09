Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.50 Price Target for Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Moleculin Biotech an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBRX shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

