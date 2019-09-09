Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $86.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 12 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $17,933,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 685.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 303.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.45. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,934. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $870.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

