Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. 279,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,422. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

