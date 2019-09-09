Zacks Investment Research Lowers Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIMX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $267,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

