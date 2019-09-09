Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 215 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. 101,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

