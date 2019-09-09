Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZFGN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zafgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of ZFGN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.52.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Zafgen will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 71.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 697,724 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 32.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,857,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,874 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

