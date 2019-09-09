Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of research firms have commented on ZAYO. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of ZAYO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,908,460. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 1,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.