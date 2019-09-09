Zebi (ZCO) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit and OKEx. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $250,153.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01264111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 442,981,049 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

