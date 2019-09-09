ZelCash (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $6.36 million and $5.22 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00845298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00235102 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 75,740,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

