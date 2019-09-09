Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a $65.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 296,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,916. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,643,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,921 shares of company stock worth $3,579,634 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Zogenix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

