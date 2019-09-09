Zoomba (ZBA) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Zoomba has a total market cap of $45,835.00 and $14.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00594294 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004676 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003350 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 21,085,730 coins and its circulating supply is 20,697,101 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

