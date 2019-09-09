Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $32.88, approximately 92,625 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 362,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zumiez by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Zumiez by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 171,355 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

