Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $710.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,244 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

