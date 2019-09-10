$0.02 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Diana Shipping reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $359.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

