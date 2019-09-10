$0.23 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

WOW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 693,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,370. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

In related news, insider David Brunick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,447 shares of company stock valued at $197,535 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,784,000 after buying an additional 565,532 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,048,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 161.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 757,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

