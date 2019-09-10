-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chanticleer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.20). Chanticleer reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chanticleer will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chanticleer.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

