$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $108,757.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

