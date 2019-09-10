$0.88 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.97.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $87.09.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $196,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,862 shares of company stock worth $17,023,030. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

