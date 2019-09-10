$1.34 EPS Expected for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. CBS posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBS shares. ValuEngine lowered CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of CBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 5,515,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CBS by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CBS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,939 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,613,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

