$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.24. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

