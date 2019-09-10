10,687 Shares in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.21.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMN shares. Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.