1,371,494 Shares in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Purchased by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,371,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,000. Immunic makes up 4.0% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 129.39% of Immunic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $804,000.

IMUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $40.00 price objective on Immunic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.58.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.80). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

