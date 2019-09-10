15,334 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,031,000 after purchasing an additional 189,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 147,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

DRI stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. 24,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $127.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

