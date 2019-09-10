$2.40 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.43. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,854 shares of company stock valued at $42,170,377. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

