$280.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $280.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.30 million and the highest is $282.29 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $237.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.54. 220,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $522,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,568.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $71,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,929 shares of company stock valued at $35,841,603 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

