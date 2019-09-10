$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $15.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. 1,943,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

