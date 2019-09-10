$382.27 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $382.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the lowest is $361.10 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

GTLS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 22,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

