3,937 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

