$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 4,160,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.