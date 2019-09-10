40,000 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Badger Meter by 247.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 193.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

