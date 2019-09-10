41,140 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

