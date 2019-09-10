$59.96 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $59.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.92 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $56.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $242.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 billion to $244.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $261.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.03 billion to $263.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

UNH traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $232.46. 4,095,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,009. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

