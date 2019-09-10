$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to post sales of $62.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.17 million and the highest is $63.60 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $65.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $270.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $273.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.57 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $309.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a P/E ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

In other news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Finley purchased 10,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

