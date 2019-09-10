$76.58 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report $76.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.11 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $108.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $307.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.52 million to $323.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $314.40 million, with estimates ranging from $303.44 million to $341.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMLP shares. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

GMLP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,008. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $698.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.68%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.