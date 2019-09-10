A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

