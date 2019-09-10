Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,178 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.44), approximately 284,645 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

