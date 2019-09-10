Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading Up 0.7%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

About Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

