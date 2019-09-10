Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness Sells 824 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XLRN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 266,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,068.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

