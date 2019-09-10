Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Acura Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

