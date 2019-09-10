Adelphoi Reaches Market Cap of $102,545.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $102,545.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00216857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.01254523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00087701 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

